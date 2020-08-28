COVID-19 an 'act of god', may result in economic contraction: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media after the 41st GST council meeting.

The economy is facing an extraordinary 'Act of God' situation that could lead to a possible contraction of the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, addressing the media post the 41st GST Council meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 disruptions this year, the Centre on Thursday placed two options before the GST Council to borrow by states in order to meet the shortfall in GST revenues. In the present fiscal, the GST revenues are pegged at Rs 2.35 lakh crore. Meeting the obligation to provide compensation under the Goods and Service Tax ( GST) law to states this year has become quite a difficult task for the Centre which is why it has put forth two options to the states by which the compensation gap can be covered and expenditure requirements can be met as well.

The compensation requirement by the states in the present fiscal year, according to calculations made by the Centre would be Rs 3 lakh crore, out of which Rs 65,000 crore could expectedly be met from the cess levied in the GST regime. Following these calculations, the total shortfall is estimated at Rs 2.35 crore.

Out of this amount, Rs 97,000 crore is on account of GST shortfall, said Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey. He said that the rest is due to the impact caused by COVID-19 on the economy.

The first option that the Centre gave is to provide a special borrowing window to states, after consultation with the RBI, to provide Rs 97,000 crore at an interest rate that is "reasonable". The money can then be repaid after 5 years from the collection of cess.

In the second option, the entire GST compensation gap can be met this year itself via borrowings after consulting the RBI.

Further relaxation of 0.5 per cent will be given in states' borrowing limit under the FRBM Act as the second leg of the first option, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The states can, therefore, borrow more unconditionally that will help cover their compensation shortfall.

The states have been given a time period of seven days to put out their views on the options given by the Centre, after which a mechanism can be chalked out to meet the fund needs of the states as an exception this year.