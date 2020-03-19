COVID-19: 70% of people in India's tourism sector could lose jobs, industry tells PM

In its letter to PM Modi, the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality has requested for 12-month moratorium on EMIs of loans, among others.

Along with travel restrictions being imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, popular tourist spots too, have been closed down. With people being advised to stay indoors, the tourism sector is set to take a major hit.

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), a national federation representing ten national tourism, travel and hospitality organisations of India has written to PM Narendra Modi seeking intervention for the industry.

FAITH estimates that the tourism industry in India is staring at possible bankruptcy, closure of businesses and mass unemployment. With layoffs already beginning across the country, it claims that around 70% out of a total estimated workforce of 5.5 crore (direct and indirect) could get unemployed.

“A large percentage of total tourism business activity of India, which is estimated at $28 billion+ in forex and upwards of Rs 2 lakh crore in domestic tourism activity will be at economic risk through the year. Thus, in excess of Rs 5 lakh crore of direct tourism industry and almost double that of total economic activity is at risk,” FAITH said in a statement.

In its letter to PM Modi, FAITH has requested for twelve months moratorium on EMIs of principle and interest payments on loans and working capital from Financial Institutions (both banking & non-banking).

It has also asked for a complete GST Tax Holiday for the tourism, travel and hospitality industry for a period of 12 months. “With almost nil revenues there is hardly going to be any GST collection. This will make a very strong statement and will promote both domestic and inbound travel,” it said in its letter.

To help prevent tourism businesses from going bankrupt, it wants double working capital limits and on interest free and collateral free terms on loans.

It has also requested for deferment for twelve months of all statutory dues such as GST, Advance Tax payments, PF, ESIC, customs duties at the central government level.

The federation wants a support fund set up for 12 months on the lines of MNREGA to support basic salaries with ‘direct transfer’ to affected tourism employees.

It also wants the introduction of tax collected at source (TCS) on travel deferred. This was proposed in Finance Bill 2020 to be levied from April 1, 2020 as it will “displace business from India to overseas, which will lead to shutting down businesses of most Indian tourism companies,” it said.

Other requests include exemptions on expenses to Indian corporates, deferment of any increase in insurance premiums for 12 months, among others.