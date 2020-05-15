COVID-19: 69 new cases in Karnataka, 23 had travel history to Mumbai

The new cases included one 52-year-old man hailing from Chitaguppa town in Bidar district who succumbed to his comorbidities including severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Sixty-nine persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karnataka on Friday, making it the highest figure in a single day in the state. Dakshina Kannada had the highest number of positive patients with 15 while Bengaluru Urban and Mandya reported 13 cases each. There were 7 cases each from Bidar and Hassan. The remaining cases were from Udupi (5), Kolar (1), Kalaburagi (3), Bagalkot (1), Chitradurga 2, Shivamogga (1) and Uttara Kannada (1).

The new cases included one 52-year-old man hailing from Chitaguppa town in Bidar district who succumbed to his comorbidities including severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). According to the health department, he died on Tuesday and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Friday after his death.

With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1056 including 480 recoveries and 36 deaths.

One patient each from Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Bidar, 7 patients from Hassan and 13 from Mandya district who tested positive on Friday all had travel history to Mumbai. With this, 23 persons with travel history to Mumbai tested positive.

One patient from a containment zone in Kalaburagi district and three patients from a containment zone in Bidar were among those who tested positive on Friday. Two others who tested positive from Bidar on Friday are contacts of patients who were residing in the containment zones. A man from Bidar also tested positive with a travel history to Telangana. Another 80-year-old man from Kalaburagi tested positive after he was suffering from Influenza-like illness.

On Friday morning the state health department had said 45 new cases were reported.

This included 20 people who returned to Mangaluru from Dubai on May 12 in a repatriation flight. Of the 20, 15 are from Dakshina Kannada district and 5 are from Udupi district. They were quarantined in hotels upon arrival and shifted to designated hospitals in Mangaluru and Udupi after their test results were confirmed.

A man from Kolar tested positive with travel history to Tamil Nadu.

Eleven of them were from Bengaluru city, all secondary contacts of a 34-year-old hospital staff working in Shifa Hospital. He had contracted his infection from a 42-year-old man with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), who had visited the hospital after he was suffering from breathing problems. Another two from Bengaluru were contacts of a 35-year-old man who tested positive on Tuesday and his contact tracing is still underway.