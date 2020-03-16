COVID-19: 14 Indians who came to Chennai from European nations under observation

While some reports alleged that the 14 have shown coronavirus symptoms at the airport, a health department official refuted the claims.

14 passengers who reached Chennai International Airport on Monday morning from Dubai on the Emirates flight EK 544 have been taken to a public healthcare centre in Poonamallee to be kept under observation for coronavirus symptoms. According to reports, the 14 passengers include nine persons from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Puducherry.

The passengers reached Chennai at about 8.30 am in the morning and were screened at the airport at first. According to TNM’s sources, these 14 passengers have come to Chennai from different European countries via Dubai. While some reports alleged that the 14 have shown symptoms for coronavirus at the airport, Dr Kolandasamy, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, has clarified to Puthiya Thalaimurai that the passengers have not shown symptoms but rather, are being put under observation as a precaution. He explained that new guidelines are in place now for screening and testing passengers.

“Travellers from Italy, France, German, Spain, China, South Korean are split in three groups. If they show symptoms, we isolate them in hospitals. Those without symptoms, we put them under 24-hour observation. We then screen and advise them on the procedures for home quarantine before sending back the healthy persons back. Those above 60 years of age, and those with diabetes and hypertension will be put under 14-day observation. The 14 in Poonamallee are being observed only. They have not shown any symptoms. This is per the new guidelines,” he said.

Further, P Sampath, Director-Epidemic, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, told IANS, "As they were possibly exposed to infection, they have been taken to the special medical camp in Poonamalle where instructions will be given on home quarantine. If a person is exposed to infection but not actually infected then he/she will be home quarantined. If a person who was exposed to infection and has been infected by the coronavirus, then he/she will be taken to isolation ward.”

A total of 1,973 people are under house quarantine in Tamil Nadu currently, and 15 are in hospitals in isolation.

The state has closed schools for all students under class 5 for all boards. Cinema halls have been partially shut down -- those in taluks closer to the borders in a list of 16 districts being closed. Some universities in the state have closed voluntarily.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in a circular has appealed to people to avoid travelling across the country at this point in time.

(With inputs from IANS)