Court stays Ram Gopal Varma’s movie on Pranay caste killing

The latest venture of the controversial director is based on the real-life caste killing of Pranay in September 2018.

news Controversy

The Nalgonda Special sessions court has ordered a stay on the film Murder being produced by Director Ram Gopal Varma. The court gave the stay order following strong opposition from Amrutha and the family of Pranay over the film based on the brutal caste killing of Pranay in 2018. The Special sessions court of Nalgonda has ordered that the film Murder shall not be released until the petition opposing the film is disposed of. The counsel for the filmmaker is expected to approach the Telangana High Court seeking relief, reported Sakshi Post.

The court had earlier issued summons to director Ram Gopal Varma asking him to appear in person or through his lawyer. The petition seeking a ban on the film was sought by Amrutha in July.

The latest venture of the controversial director is based on the real-life story of Pranay and Amrutha, an inter-caste couple from Miryalaguda town. In September 2018, Pranay was hacked to death by a professional killer allegedly hired by Maruthi Rao, Amrutha’s father.

The director before making the film had not sought the consent of Amrutha nor Pranay's family. In her petition, Amrutha said that the movie had invaded her privacy and portrayed her story in a prejudiced light. “The movie Murder is centrally on me, and admittedly not a fictional or artistic creation, the respondents have no right to depict the film or exhibit in any manner or on any platform without my prior consent,” Amrutha said in her petition.

So far the teaser and trailer of the film were released on social media. The promos, however, suggest that the movie glorifies Maruthi Rao's act of caste violence and portrays it as violence triggered by 'love towards his daughter'.

The director in bad taste even released the poster of the film on June 21, Father's day tweeting that, “Ironically it’s too much love of a father which caused the violent tragedy in Amrutha and Maruthi Rao’s story.”