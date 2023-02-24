Court restrains Roopa IPS, media from posting defamatory content on Rohini IAS

The temporary injunction has come after a public spat broke out between D Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri on February 19.

A Bengaluru court on Thursday, February 23, passed a temporary injunction restraining IPS officer D Roopa and 59 media organisations from broadcasting defamatory content and making objectionable statements against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri. The temporary injunction has come after a public spat between Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri. It broke out on February 19, after Roopa levelled 20 allegations against Rohini on social media, including corruption and inappropriate behaviour. She had also posted private pictures of Rohini.

Additional City, Civil, and Sessions Judge KS Gangannavar stated that the injunction would not interfere with the service rules that regulate the conduct of both officers. The court further said that Rohini should restrain herself from publishing any views on the matter.

"As such at this stage it is noticed that issuance of TI [temporary injunction] against defendant No.60 would not come in the conduct and discharge of duties and functions of a public servant. Hence, emergent notice of TI shall be issued to defendant No.60. At the same time, it is made clear that plaintiff shall restrain herself from publishing or circulating any statements or expressions or views concerning the subject matter of this suit," the order stated, according to Bar and Bench.

Rohini Sindhuri's legal notice, issued on February 21, against Roopa alleged that the latter had illegally obtained information from Rohini's phone when she was heading the cyber division. Her lawyer further claimed that Roopa published private photographs of Rohini Sindhuri and revealed her private mobile number, which led to hundreds of people calling her. Rohini Sindhuri has sought Rs 1 crore in damages against Roopa.

The Karnataka government transferred both officers without a posting following the spat. The government also transferred Roopa's husband Munish Moudgil from his position as Commissioner of Survey, Settlement, and Land Records.

