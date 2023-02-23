Court notice to Roopa IPS and media on stay order sought by Rohini IAS

After a public spat, Rohini Sindhuri filed a legal notice against Roopa on charges of defamation and sought Rs one crore in damages.

Notices have been issued to IPS officer Roopa Moudgil and several news organisations, restraining them from making defamatory statements against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri. The City Civil Court in Bengaluru has not ordered an ex parte injunction and has allowed Roopa and other respondents to file objections. The case has been posted for March 7, 2023. After a public spat, Rohini Sindhuri has filed a legal notice against Roopa on charges of defamation.

The 74th city civil court had reserved its interim orders on an injunction plea filed by Rohini against Roopa restraining her from making defamatory statements. Rohini's counsel argued that injunction must be granted as Roopa had made defamatory statements and posted her personal pictures and phone number on social media, violating her right to privacy and causing distress.

Rohini’s counsel alleged that “though the damage caused to the image and reputation of (Rohini) cannot be measured and compensated in terms of currency”, the IAS officer has sought compensation of Rs one crore from Roopa.

Roopa had taken to social media to make 20 allegations against Rohini including corruption, inappropriate behavior and sending personal pictures to male IAS officers. Rohini hit back with a statement, calling it vengeance and implying that Roopa is mentally unfit.

