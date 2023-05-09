UP court convicts two men for gang rape during 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

A trial court in Uttar Pradesh ok Tuesday, May 9, convicted two individuals named Maheshvir, and Sikander of committing gang rape against a woman during the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013. The duo was chelarged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(g), which pertains to punishment for gang rape, 376-D, which pertains to rape by a medical caregiver, and 506, which pertains to punishment for criminal intimidation. During the trial, one of the accused, Kuldeep, passed away.

The victim had requested an expedited trial and approached the Supreme Court. In May 2014, the Supreme Court intervened, allowing a case of gang rape to be filed against the accused individuals after a plea was submitted by seven women through senior advocate Vrinda Grover and advocate Kamini Jaiswal.

Grover brought the matter to the attention of the Supreme Court once more in April 2023, requesting an expedited trial. In accordance with the Court's directive, a court in Muzaffarnagar began hearing the case on a day-to-day basis, resulting in the conviction of the two remaining accused individuals today.

Live Law reported that this is the first instance of a conviction under 376(2)(g) IPC, which was added to the Criminal Law Amendment in 2013, recognises rape committed during communal violence as a distinct offense.