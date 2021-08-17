Couple in Mangaluru die by suicide, leave note saying they feared COVID-19

Although they had COVID-19 symptoms, police said that the post-mortem revealed that they did not have the infection.

news COVID-19

In a tragic development, a couple in Mangaluru was found dead by the police on August 17, Tuesday morning at their residence in a high-rise apartment building in Chitrapur area. The couple, both in their forties,have been identified as Arya and Guna Suvarna. According to the police, the man was running a travel business.

Speaking to reporters, City Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar, said, “We received information that a couple had taken their lives in their apartment in Chitrapur (in Mangaluru). In a note, the couple said they had married many years ago but didn't have kids. Though they had a kid after many years of marriage, the kid passed away (in 2002), a few days after delivery. The couple had health issues - the wife had high sugar levels. The wife's father and mother contracted COVID-19 infection and the couple had symptoms. The couple have written (in a suicide note) that they saw media reports about COVID-19, blackfungus and took their lives out of fear.”

The Commissioner added that he got a call from Arya at around 6:45 am in the morning about their decision to die by suicide and he tried to dissuade him. “I tried reaching them in many ways - messages, video, audio, Whatsapp call, call, video call, we shared with the public too in hope of saving them.”

In a series of voice notes, the husband detailed his predicament and said that he and his wife were taking their lives over fears of contracting COVID-19 and the blackfungus disease. The couple had assumed that they had contracted COVID-19 however, the Commissioner said that the post-mortem report had said that they had tested negative for the virus.

Police who rushed to rescue the couple reached their residence only to find them dead. A suciide note has also been recovered along with some cash.

Doctors have stressed that patients who contract COVID-19 need not get anxious over the coronavirus and that any symptoms that they suffer from are treatable. The mortality rate in India among COVID-19 patients is now at 1.3 percent. Mucormycosis or black fungus is a rare condition that has been reported among several COVID-19 patients. However, doctors say that if patients come to the hospital early, mucormycosis can be treated without any complications.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organizations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.