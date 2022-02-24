Country bomb set off at Coimbatore theatre ahead of Valimai release, one injured

Unknown person(s) set off petrol or kerosene bomb outside Ganga Theatre in the middle of FDFS celebrations for Ajithâ€™s much-awaited release today

As theatres across the world finally opened for Ajithâ€™s much-awaited Valimai, the first-day, first show (FDFS) celebrations took a turn for the worse in Coimbatoreâ€™s Ganga theatre. Unknown person(s) set off a petrol or kerosene bomb while audience waited for the early morning show to begin. One person was mildly injured, Katur police told TNM. The incident occurred around 4:00 am February 24. The injured person, who sustained a wound has received first aide and is recovering, police said. An FIR under sections 285 (negligent conduct with fire or combustible matter) and 305 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway.

Big releases like this often have multiple shows in the same theatre starting as early as 05:00 am. Given Ajithâ€™s massive fan base in the state, large crowds have been celebrating outside theatres with music, fanfare and fireworks since early morning. Valimai released today after several pandemic induced delays. This is the starâ€™s second collaboration with director H Vinoth. The two previously came together for Ajithâ€™s last film, Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil-remake of the Amitab Bachchan-led Bollywood film Pink. Valimai sees Ajith don the kakhi-avatar again for the third time since Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal.