Could Sasikala be released soon? AIADMK says unlikely until December

The counsel of the former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is optimistic that she will be released early for good behaviour.

The counsel for VK Sasikala, who was late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaaâ€™s close aide, has over the last two months made optimistic statements about her early release. The latest timeline to come from her advocate Raja Senthura Pandian, is a possible release at the end of September or early October after subtracting days for good behaviour from her sentence. However, speaking to TNM, sources in the AIADMK who are in contact with both the Karnataka prison police and the BJP, say that a release before December is near impossible.

Sasikala's counsel argues that while state and special remissions could not apply for her as she is convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, she could be released early for 'good behaviour' ,a clause that applies for all prisoners. She was convicted for four years in the disproportionate assets case on February 14, 2017.

"As per the Karnataka jail manual her term will be reduced to 43 months from 48 if they apply good behaviour. We believe they will follow this and allow her to be released early," says advocate Raja Sentura Pandian.

The AIADMK, however, is confident that an early release will not be guaranteed for the former general secretary of the party.

"If she was to be released later this month or the next, by now, the necessary paperwork would have been completed. We have spoken to the prison authorities in Karnataka and no such work is yet to even begin," says a source in the AIADMK. "Even if they are considering good behaviour, this is a political decision and no clearance has been made for the same. It is going to take multiple rounds of talks with the Centre in Delhi to make this happen," adds the source.

The AMMK, according to sources, is yet to begin discussion with the BJP on Sasikala's, and contrary to what the party is expecting, the Centreâ€™s stand has only grown more aggressive against the convicted leader. Just last week, the Income Tax (I-T) Department attached 65 properties belonging to Sasikala, worth close to Rs 300 crore. The attachment has been made under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

"The AMMK will have to negotiate hard with the BJP for any kind of a deal. And these discussions will include her release, charges by the I-T Department and money laundering charges from the Enforcement Directorate," says the AIADMK source. "Moreover both the Chief Minister (CM) and Deputy Chief Minister will be kept in the loop regarding the decision of her early release," he adds.

Raja Senthura Pandian also admits that he is yet to speak to either Sasikala or jail authorities regarding her release and is likely to visit Karnataka's Parapana Agrahara prison next week.

The AMMK is, however, confident that Sasikala's release will impact the state's political dynamics.

"The ground level AIADMK workers are unhappy and know that Sasikala madam will uphold the true principles taught by Amma (former CM J Jayalalithaa). They are likely to come out in her support," says AMMK leader P Vetrivel. "There is a leadership vacuum in the current AIADMK and if our party contests elections we will split the public vote. This may lead to a DMK victory, but what can we do about it?" he asks.

The AMMK, which drew a blank in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and the bye-polls that were held simultaneously, admits that it is currently in talks with smaller parties for an alliance ahead of the 2021 Elections. The release of VK Sasikala, they predict, will bolster their chances. However, as she was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, she will be barred from contesting elections for a period of six years.

The AIADMK also admits that Sasikla's release will cause an immediate disturbance.

"There will be a grand welcome or rally call when she is released from the AMMK," says the AIADMK source. "But we are confident that it will not be till December."