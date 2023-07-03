Corruption almost institutionalised in state: Karnataka Governor in address to Assembly

The Governor also outlined several key initiatives and schemes that the government planned to implement, including the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday, July 3 in his address to the State Legislative Assembly expressed serious concern over the issue of corruption, saying that it had become almost institutionalised in the state. He emphasised that the Karnataka government was committed to taking strong administrative and legislative measures to tackle this challenge and eradicate corruption.

Governor Gehlot highlighted the need to revive Karnataka from what he called its current state of distress and prioritise bringing about economic recovery. He emphasised the governmentâ€™s focus on establishing a people-centric economy over the next five years. He also spoke about the importance of building a peaceful and harmonious society, recognising that divisions and differences created by narrow-mindedness still persisted in various sections of the society. The government, he said, would take all necessary steps to foster unity and love among communities.

Addressing the deep-rooted issue of corruption, the Governor said that it had become deeply entrenched within the system, making eradication a major challenge. He called for the cooperation of all stakeholders in rooting out corruption and assured that the government would undertake comprehensive administrative and legislative measures to combat this pervasive issue.

The Governor also outlined several key initiatives and schemes that the government planned to implement. Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the state government would provide an additional 5 kg of rice per person each month. The distribution would be in the form of Direct Benefit Transfers, with Rs 34 per kg deposited directly into the bank accounts of eligible poor families. This arrangement would continue until the state can ensure sufficient rice supplies to all eligible households.

He emphasised the governmentâ€™s commitment to ensuring safe drinking water for every household in both rural and urban areas of the state. Additionally, he pledged to make the Police Department more women- and child-friendly, stressing the importance of an effective system in maintaining law and order.

The Governor went on to state that the governmentâ€™s focus would be on improving civic infrastructure, including rainwater drains, parks, play areas, public transport, libraries, and colleges in Bengaluru. Recognising the significant role of Bengaluru in the state and for the national economy, he emphasised the governmentâ€™s commitment to enhancing the capital cityâ€™s civic amenities.

Promoting people-friendly tourism industry, regulating artificial intelligence to avoid misuse, strengthening schemes like RTI, MGNREGA, empowering farmers were among other issues, the Governor said, that would be prioritised by the state government over the next five years of governance.