Coronavirus: Three passengers from China admitted in Hyderabad hospital

In addition to China, Hyderabad doctors have decided to screen passengers arriving from Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

news Coronavirus

On Tuesday, three new patients — a family of three returning from China — suspected to have coronavirus, were admitted in Fever Hospital, Hyderabad. The condition of these patients is said to be stable. To handle the crisis, the state-run Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and Chest Hospital together have created a 100-bed isolation ward in these hospitals.

Additionally, in the wake of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in China’s Wuhan, Hyderabad doctors have decided to screen the patients not just from arriving from China but also passengers from Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

Addressing the media, Fever Hospital Superintendent, Dr K Shankar said, “We have enhanced the screening process at Hyderabad airport. We are screening patients not just from China, but also passengers coming from Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. An ambulance is on standby at the airport for immediately rushing patients to any of the three hospitals.”

In addition to passengers from other countries, the superintendent said, others from the state, who have symptoms of coronavirus — like cough, running nose, fever, dehydration — can voluntarily get admitted in the hospital.

“As per the WHO guidelines and Ministry of Health guidelines, we would send the test samples of those showing symptoms of the virus to National Institute of Virology in Pune. Other tests would be carried out in Fever hospital itself,” the superintendent said.

The superintendent disclosed that the condition of the three newly admitted patients, and four other patients are stable. On Monday, four persons coming from China, along with a Hyderabad resident who contacted them, were suspected to have coronavirus. However, they were tested negative. “The newly admitted patients have some symptoms. If the symptoms persist, we will send their test samples to Pune,” Dr Shankar said.

On Tuesday, a team of experts from the Ministry of Health visited both the state-run Fever hospital, and Gandhi Hospital on Monday to inspect the facilities and preparedness of the doctors to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The team was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare - Telangana regional director Dr Anuradha Medoju.

The experts checked the isolation ward, virology lab and suggested the doctors to upgrade facilities in the lab.