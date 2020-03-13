Coronavirus: Telangana HC takes note of masks and sanitisers price hike, seeks report

The court asked what action the state government had taken against those who were caught selling masks and sanitisers at a higher price.

The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file a detailed report on the availability of masks and sanitisers in medical stores, and said that strict action should be taken against traders and retailers who take advantage of the prevailing fear due to coronavirus and hike their prices.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, also asked what action the state government had taken against those who were caught selling masks and sanitisers at a higher price.

The court then directed the state government to file a detailed report by April 23.

Meanwhile, Advocate General BS Prasad and Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine, Dr Shankar, also appeared in court and laid out the various steps taken by the Telangana government to ensure that the virus is contained in the state.

Expressing satisfaction at the steps taken by the state government, the court posted the case to April 26 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, India witnessed its first coronavirus death as Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday confirmed that a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in the state's northern region died of the virus.

Authorities said that the old man visited Saudi Arabia on January 29 and returned to India a month later on February 29.

"He was a known case of hypertension and asthma. He reached back to Hyderabad on February 29 and went to Kalaburagi. While he was asymptomatic on his return, he developed symptoms of fever and cough on March 6," a statement said.

While his samples were taken by officials in Karnataka on March 9, he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad despite medical advice.

"The patient was admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad and treated. Later he was discharged and while he was being brought back he died on the way to Kalaburagi," the statement added.

India records first COVID-19 death: 76-year-old who died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Andhra sees first case of coronavirus, 5 in contact with patient quarantined

