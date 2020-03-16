Coronavirus: Karnataka SRTC buses not to give blanket, bedsheet any more

This decision by the KSRTC comes after various divisions of the Indian Railway had also started withdrawal of blankets and curtains from air-conditioned coaches.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) which runs both intra-state and inter-state buses linking every major town and city, is going to stop giving blankets and bedspreads in its premium buses. This temporary rule will come into effect from Wednesday.

In a statement, KSRTC said, “KSRTC is going to stop temporarily issuing of Blanket and Bedspread in Premium buses w.e.f 18.03.2020 (in view of COVID- 19). Passengers are requested to bring their own blankets and bedspread.”

As of date, Karnataka has seen seven positive cases including a 76-year-old man who succumbed with other co-morbidities.

This decision by the KSRTC comes after various divisions of the Indian Railway had also started withdrawal of blankets and curtains from air-conditioned coaches citing that they might pose a risk given they are not washed every day. Instead they said efforts were being made to ensure availability of liquid soap, napkin rolls and disinfectant chemicals.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, KSRTC said that they have reduced the number of premium services as passengers are avoiding AC buses.

On Saturday alone, 92 premium service buses to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mantralaya, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Panaji were cancelled while 40 extra Karnataka Sarige buses to Mysuru, Shivamogga and Davangere districts were operated.

Even on Monday, a total of 585 scheduled journeys were cancelled by KSRTC from all 83 depots in the state.

Between March 1 and March 15, due to cancellations of these journeys, KSRTC has lost Rs 3.94 crore in revenue.

As part of the precautionary measure, temperature in AC coaches will be increased accordingly, a statement by the South Western Railways, said.

Both Railways and the state run bus service provider said that they have taken additional measures to sanitise the buses and trains.