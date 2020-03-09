Coronavirus: Indefinite holiday declared for LKG, UKG classes in Bengaluru schools

The shutdown of classes is indefinite as of now and applies to schools in all regions of Bengaluru including Rural educational districts.

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide and detection of a few positive cases in neighbouring states, the Karnataka government has ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in all regions of Bengaluru including rural Bengaluru starting from Monday. The shutdown of classes is indefinite as of now.

This order applies to private, aided and unaided schools. The decision was taken on the advice of Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

The minister for primary and secondary school education S Suresh Kumar tweeted late Sunday night, "Further to the advice received from the health commissioner, holidays have been declared for KJG/UKG classes in Bengaluru North, South & Rural Districts."

In his letter to the principal secretary in the health and family welfare department S R Umashankar, Pandey asked him to close pre-KG, LKG and UKG classes in the city with immediate effect, till further orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

A three-day fumigation exercise is also being carried out at government schools extending from Saturday till Monday. One day extra holiday is being given for other sections also because of the fumigation.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the state government has decided to suspend biometric attendance in offices, as well as corporate and IT companies, Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

"Our Additional Chief Secretary has already spoken to IT companies yesterday on behalf of the government regarding guidelines that need to be followed, it is part of it...we will do it in the government also in the days to come," Sudhakar told reporters.

Earlier in the week, five suspected cases of coronavirus, who had been admitted to to the isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Chest Diseases Institute in Bengaluru, returned negative.

With PTI inputs

