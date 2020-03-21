Coronavirus: Indian companies reduce prices of soaps, ramp up production

Hindustan Unilever has reduced the price of Lifebuoy sanitizers, Lifebuoy liquid handwash and Domex floor cleaners by 15%.

As India gears up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, FMCG players such as Hindustan Unilever and Patanjali have announced that they will reduce the prices of its soaps and handwashes. These include Lifebuoy sanitizers, Lifebuoy Liquid handwash and Domex floor cleaners by 15%.

HUL also said that it will donate two crores pieces of Lifebuoy soaps in the next few months to the sections of the society which need it the most.

HUL has also committed Rs 100 crore to help in the fight against coronavirus.

“We are commencing production of these reduced priced products immediately and these will be available in the market in the next few weeks. HUL has also ramped up the production of Lifebuoy sanitizers, Lifebuoy Handwash liquid and Domex Floor Cleaners and is committed to scaling it up even further in the coming weeks,” HUL said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Godrej Consumer Products said despite the rise in input cost by 30% for manufacturing of soaps, it will not increase soap prices due to the coronavirus crisis.

"Pricing in the soaps category has seen significant deflation in 2019. However, in recent months, we have seen a 30 per cent rise in raw material inputs. We were planning for a price increase to partially cover for this spike. But given the outbreak of COVID-19, we decided not to hike prices now," Godrej Consumer CEO (India & SAARC) Sunil Kataria said in a statement.

Godrej Consumer is also ensuring that stocks of soaps are replenished across all channels so that consumers can adopt better hygiene practices and stay safe.

“Our teams are also working round the clock to ensure that adequate stocks are available during these trying times," Kataria said in a statement.

Patanjali too, announced a 12.5% reduction in price of soap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

HUL, on its part will also be partnering with medical institutions that are providing testing and care facilities to affected people and provide them free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, bar soaps and floor cleaners. HUL will donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said, “In crisis like this companies have a big role to play. We are working closely with the governments and our partners to ensure that we overcome this global health crisis together.”