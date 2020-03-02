Coronavirus: India looking for alternate sources of 1050 items imported from China

Items for which alternate sources are being looked at include textiles, refrigerators, antibiotics, vitamins, auto parts, mobile phones, among others.

Money Import

In a measure indicating the impact of Coronavirus on the country, India is now looking for alternatives of 1,050 items which are regularly imported from China, reports Economic Times. These could include fabrics, textiles, refrigerators, antibiotics, among others.

Now that the shipments from China have stopped, the shortages are beginning to be felt. India imports up to 50% of its requirements of these items from China. The list also includes electronic items such as automatic data processing machines, diodes and semiconductor devices, as well as auto parts and several steel and aluminium items and of course, mobile phones.

The Ministry of Commerce has had a few rounds of discussions with stakeholders. As a result, it is learnt that a communication has gone out the Indian missions in various countries asking to identify sources for these items. Some of the South American countries like Brazil and Chile and Latin American nations like Mexico and Columbia etc. are being tapped mainly. Closer home, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will also be looked at.

The report on this indicates that Switzerland and Italy may be able to help with the supply of antibiotics. While doing this exercise, the Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is trying to tell the Indian companies to exploit the opportunity and find buyers for a basket of 500-550 items that could be exported out of India filling the gaps left by the situation in China.

It is learnt that in the case of certain products like electronics, smartphones, chemicals, white goods and plastics the dependence on China has been almost total and Indian companies may not be able to come up with any solutions. Similarly, where China is already a major buyer of Indian goods, like gems and jewellery, the Indian companies are the ones to suffer due to the situation in China.

Enquiries for leather goods, ceramics and agri-products have been received from buyers across the globe who have been affected by the supplies being cut off from China.

Chloramphenicol, erythromycin, azithromycin, clarithromycin, amoxicillin, vitamins A, B, C & E, and hormones such as progesterone are all molecules identified as the ones where there is going to be shortages the Indian pharma industry will face and can impact the manufacturing and supply of finished pharmaceuticals both for the domestic market as well as for exports.

The only new of solace for these companies is that the month of March may see some improvements and April possibly restoration on normalcy in most affected parts in China.