Coronavirus: Here’s how to disinfect your home

There is evidence that the virus may survive on surfaces for a long time, and thus frequently-touched surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected regularly.

The number of coronavirus cases across India is increasing and with five positive cases in Karnataka – three of whom are techies – many workplaces have recommended work from home as a measure to stop the spread of the disease. Though scientists are still studying the virus and working on a cure, it is now known that the transmission of the virus occurs through respiratory droplets than via objects or materials.

However, there is evidence that the virus may survive on surfaces for hours to days, and thus disinfecting an area is recommended.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that frequently-touched surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks etc, be disinfected regularly. However, how to make sure that your surroundings — both work and home — are clean and disinfected? Here’s a small guide.

How to clean

Firstly, clean the surface before you disinfect it. Use a detergent or soap and water on the dirty surface. This is the first step that may kill some of the germs already on the commonly used surface. This also lowers the risk of spreading infection.

For disinfection, CDS recommends using gloves – either disposable gloves that can be used for a one-time cleaning, or reusable gloves that are set aside and dedicated only to disinfection against coronavirus and not for any other purpose.

Before you start disinfecting, make sure the area around you is properly ventilated.

For disinfection of surfaces, use a diluted household bleach solution, or alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, or most common household disinfectants.

To clean and disinfect soft or porous surfaces, like carpets, rugs, covers, or drapes, remove any visible contamination and then they can be cleaned with your usual detergent or cleaners that are recommended for these surfaces.

These measures can also be used at your workplace. In addition to these measures, keep sanitisers handy and keep washing your hands – for at least 20 seconds every time. Avoid touching your face, eyes, and nose while you are cleaning.

If there is a sick person at your home

If there is someone who is quarantined or is facing certain symptoms that may be of coronavirus, it is extremely important that the person be isolated and everything that is used by the person is handled with disposable gloves or with reusable gloves that are later used for disinfecting surfaces. If a separate bathroom is not available, the bathroom should be cleaned and disinfected after every use, CDS recommends.

The areas that the person who is quarantined/isolated touches should also be disinfected. The clothes too, should be laundered as soon as possible. CDS warns that the dirty laundry should not be shaken so that the possibility of dispersing virus through the air is minimised.