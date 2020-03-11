Coronavirus: Bengaluru airport sees near 50% drop in international passengers

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday said that there has been a drop in bus reservations by around 20%

news Coronavirus

The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has resulted in a drastic reduction of air traffic at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The dip has meant that the number of international passengers has almost halved from what it was on an average daily before the outbreak. The decline in February was around 20%, the airport authority said.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited, the company that manages the airport, has issued a statement suggesting that the decline in passengers is expected to continue further with more cases emerging in the country and elsewhere.

“Traffic at Bengaluru Airport has been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID19), like most other airports globally. International traffic has dropped by 20% from normal levels (before COVID19 was detected) in February and almost by 50% from normal levels in March ‘20. Where the Bengaluru Airport would normally have international passengers in the region of 14,000-15,000 per day, we are seeing approximately 6,000-7,000 daily international passengers,”a BIAL spokesperson said.

However, the dip is not limited to international travellers.

The spokesperson added, “In addition, although domestic traffic has not shown a dramatic drop, there are already impacts of up to 2-4% on domestic travel. We expect to see a further decrease, if more cases emerge in India.”

Similarly, as earlier reported, the Karnataka State Transport Corporation on Tuesday said that there has been a drop in reservations by around 20% for their premier services

Incidentally, the United Nations, trade and development agency has forecasted a global loss of USD 2 trillion as a result of this outbreak and this will also result in recession in some countries

Till date, there are four positive cases in Karnataka and the number for the country stands at 60.

Read: Flight cancellations due to coronavirus: Indian routes you can obtain ref