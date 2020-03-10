Coronavirus: Apple says you can clean your devices with disinfectant wipes

Bleach cannot be used on the device, and the product cannot be submerged in any cleaning agent.

Multiple countries across the world have reported cases of coronavirus, leading to clampdowns and quarantines. Many organisations have also asked their employees to exercise caution and work from home.

Now, it has also been revealed that the virus can live on phones for days. So, Apple has in a blog on its website, has outlined how the company’s devices can be cleaned.

The company says using disinfectant wipes to clean the devices is perfectly fine. 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are both mentioned there. The warning to the customer is that the disinfectant liquid or water should not enter the device. The customer must therefore be careful, avoiding any gaps, perforated places etc. The display, the rear panel and the keyboards etc. can also be cleaned using the disinfectant.

Among the warning, there are several don’ts here. It says don’t use the disinfectant on fabric or leather surfaces in your device. If there are any openings, no moisture should enter it. That can affect the working of the device.

Among the don’t is not to use bleach and most importantly, not to submerge the Apple product in any cleaning agent.

This note may be to clear some apprehensions in the minds of the Apple customers since the company had earlier advice was that no substance other than water should be used in cleaning the products. Apple’s concerns were that the touchscreen surface could get damaged if customers used any cleaning agent available in the market. There’s a oleophobic coating on the surface that is sensitive to chemicals present in the cleaning agents.

Apple has then given the directions for using isopropyl alcohol for cleaning the Apple devices. It has suggested a microfiber cloth to be used for wiping the surface after taking a few drops on to the cloth.

Finally, Apple advises its customers to thoroughly clean their hands.