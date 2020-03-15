Coronavirus: 8 International flights to and from Chennai airport cancelled on Sunday

Flights to Singapore, Colombo, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have been cancelled between 8 am and 8 pm on Sunday.

A total of eight flights to and from the Chennai International Airport were cancelled between 8 am and 8 pm on Sunday, as Tamil Nadu and other states in India attempt to control the spread of coronavirus.

This includes MI 436 arriving in Chennai from Singapore at 8.50 am; MI 435 departing from Chennai to Singapore at 10 am; Chennai to Colombo SriLankan Airlines UL 122, departing at 9.35 am; SriLankan UL 127 arriving from Colombo at 3.05 pm; IndiGo 6E 1202 arriving from Colombo at 11.05 am; IndiGo 6E 1203 leaving to Colombo at 12 from Chennai; Saudia Flight SV 769 departing to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia at 12.15 pm; and IndiGo 6E 1752 arriving to Chennai from Kuwait at 12.30 pm.

According to a report in The Hindu, between March 1 and 11, about 90 flights have been cancelled at the Chennai airport. This includes 19 international flights from Chennai to south-east Asian countries like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and China have been cancelled so far.

Six flights from Chennai to Singapore have been cancelled. This includes Singapore Airlines SQ 528 and SQ 529, Scoot Airlines TR 578 and TR 579, Air India Express IX 687 and Indigo 6E 54.

Thai Airways International flights TG 337 and TG 338 that flies to Bangkok from Chennai have been cancelled. Cathay Pacific flights to Hong Kong from Chennai, CX 631 and CX 632, have also been cancelled.

Nine flights to and from Kuala Lumpur have been cancelled at Chennai International Airport. The list includes Batik Air ID 6018 and ID 6019, AirAsia AK 10, AK 11, AK 13 and AK 14, Malaysia Airlines MH 180 and MH 181 and IndiGo 6E 1818 and AK 10.