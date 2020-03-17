Coronavirus: 10 schools in Hyderabad shut down after violating closure orders

The Education Department has created inspection squads to enforce the decision of the state government.

Despite clear orders from the Telangana government to shut all educational institutions until March 31, several schools in Hyderabad remained open on Monday. They were later forced to close after the intervention of authorities.

The schools that were shut included VIP International School (Saidabad, Charminar and Bahadurpura), Spring Field School (Charminar) Shireen Public School (Secunderabad) Little Flower School (Abids) and St Marks Boys Town School (Bahadurpura). Rosary Convent School and All Saints School in Gunfoundry and Kushboo School, Joshua School and Sunrise School in Shaikpet were also closed.

"In view of the ongoing emergency health precautions due to the threat of COVID-19, the government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, both in government and private sector. The Education Department has created inspection squads to enforce the above decision of the government all over the state," said a press note from Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education Department.

The state government said that notices were issued to all of the educational institutes which were found open and said that further action would be initiated against them for disobeying government instructions.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was also taking steps to ensure that establishments in the city followed the orders issued by the government.

Enforcement teams were deployed on the ground and were conducting inspections across Hyderabad, the EVDM wing said.

Establishments/Institutes running in violation of Govt. Orders being sealed by EVDM officers. Enforcement teams are on field and conducting inspections in all areas of the city. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/vM5WvLnOfE — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) March 16, 2020

In a precautionary move to check the spread of coronavirus, the Telangana government on Saturday ordered the closure of all educational institutions and banned public gatherings till March 31. However, various board examinations will be conducted as scheduled.

The government also announced the closure of cinema halls, pubs, bars, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, museums, zoo parks, indoor and outdoor stadiums. Shopping malls, supermarkets and shops will, however, remain open to avoid inconvenience to people.

After a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told the media all public events and sports events stood cancelled. He said strict action would be taken against those running the classes in violation of the order.

