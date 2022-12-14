Cops seize Delhi Youtuberâ€™s BMW and Swift after he posts videos of car stunts

Ranbir Singh alias Utkarsh Solanki has uploaded several Instagram reels in the past where he can be seen sitting on the car bonnet, using tinted glasses, driving in a zigzag manner on a busy road and even holding a gun in one of the reels.

A YouTuber and Instagram influencer, Ranbir Singh alias Utkarsh Solanki, has been fined by the South Delhi Police on Wednesday, December 14, for performing stunts in his cars while driving in the national capital during the night. Utkarsh has uploaded several Instagram reels in the past where he can be seen sitting on the car bonnet, using tinted glasses, driving in a zigzag manner on a busy road and even holding a gun in one of the reels.

The police said that, out of the many cars he uses, a BMW and Maruthi Swift has been seized. A senior police official told IANS that both the cars were found in a suspicious condition by local police at Chattarpur Enclave while they were patrolling the area on Tuesday, December 13. As per NDTVâ€™s report, the Maruti Swift had no rear number plate when it was seized, and its colour change was also against the rules. The police team reportedly met Kanika, who claimed to be the owner of one BMW car. However, she failed to produce any documents.

The police said that both the cars have been seized and the YouTuber has been booked under different sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules. "The car was found to be registered in the name of Plum Salons Pvt Ltd. Kanika told us that she had applied for a change of ownership in her name. The BMW car had Z-Black glasses. We prosecuted it for its tinted glasses, RC Violation, Fancy Number Plate, and plying 10-year-old diesel vehicle. We prosecuted it under sections 100(2)/177, 39, 192, 207 of Motor Vehicle Act and sections 50 and 51 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules," the police said.