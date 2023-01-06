Cops search across cities for businessman who urinated on woman in flight

Shankar Mishra, the Mumbai-based businessman who committed the obscene crime, has been absconding.

news Crime

A lookout notice has been issued by the Delhi police against Mumbai-based businessman Shankar Mishra, who was identified as the man who urinated on a female co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Earlier on Friday, January 6, he was terminated from Wells Fargo and Company, where he worked. Shankar has been absconding from his house in Mumbai, and the Mumbai and Delhi police are on the lookout for him.

According to reports, two police teams have been deployed to nab Shankar. While one of the teams is conducting a search in Bengaluru where his sister lives, the other team is conducting enquiries in Mumbai, where his father lives. "The police teams have gone to his home in Mumbai but he was not there. They have got clues and are trying to trace him," said a source, according to IANS.

Also read: Mumbai businessman booked for urinating on woman on flight

The said incident took place on November 26 last year, when Shankar, who was seated in the row ahead of the woman on the flight, walked towards her in a completely inebriated state and urinated on her, soiling her clothes, shoes, and bag containing documents including her passport. After the woman filed a complaint, Shankar was booked by the Delhi police under Sections 294 (obscene act in any public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further, Air India also imposed a 30-day travel ban on Shankar and set up an internal inquiry committee to look into the alleged lapses by the crew members. The complainant woman had, in her complaint, alleged that the cabin crew were not sensitive towards her and declined her request to be given another seat in first class.

Read: My clothes, shoes, and bag soaked in urine: Passenger describes ordeal with Air India