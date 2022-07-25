Cops dismissed chest pain as gas: Friend of Kerala man who died after police brutality

Jubair, friend of Sajeevan, who died minutes after custodial torture in Vadakara, believes that his life could have been saved if the police was sensible.

news Custodial Torture

When Jubair got into his car with his neighbour Sajeevan on July 21 morning, he did not expect that the day would end with his friend’s death under the most bizarre circumstances. Jubair, Sajeevan and Shamnad were travelling from Thalassery to Kalleri near Vadakara and around 11.30 pm their i20 car collided with a Swift. They escaped the accident unscathed but Sajeevan died within a few hours after being beaten by the policemen who registered the case.

The accident happened at Adyakkatheruvu near Vadakara. Shamnad was not taken into custody as he was sitting in the back seat. “We had a conversation with the people in the other car (to settle the issue amicably). Those people informed the police who soon arrived at the spot and took us to the police station along with the car. At the police station, the Sub-Inspector was angry at us and asked why we were trying to create a fuss. Sajeevan then said that such accidents are normal and asked why they were getting so angry. Might be because he (Sajeevan) talked back, the Sub Inspector beat him and pushed us inside the station. The policeman hit Sajeevan on his face and his back with a lot of force. It was then that Sajeevan started feeling uneasy. Sajeevan had one hand to the chest and his other arm raised and he complained of pain. There were two or three other policemen present there. But they didn’t allow us to leave. They made us wait for 45 minutes before letting us go. We were told that the car will be released the next day and to keep the key at the police station,” Jubair said.

It was the Sub Inspector and a Civil Police Officer who beat them, according to Jubair. An Additional Sub Inspector was sitting inside the station. “The police beat him on his face and back at least five to six times. Sajeevan had told them in five minutes after they started beating that he was not well. When I asked the cops why they were beating him like that, I was also beaten up. After Sajeevan complained of chest pain and uneasiness, the police said that it could be gas and asked him to have some water,” Jubair explained. Jubair is 32-year old and runs a driving learning institute in Vadakara.

After the police allowed the duo to leave, Sajeevan stepped out of the police station to get an auto. “By that time I was coming out, after giving the car key to the police, he had collapsed in the police station compound. There were auto rickshaws outside the compound at that time. The auto rickshaw drivers then tried to shift him to an auto, but it was not possible because of his body weight. A police constable (a civil police officer) came out from the police station. I pleaded with him to give the car to take him to the hospital, which he declined. The auto rickshaw drivers then called an ambulance. The ambulance came in 15 minutes.”

“If they had allowed him to leave the station when he expressed uneasiness, his life could have been saved. I had accompanied him to the hospital. In a few minutes, the doctor told us that he died, but they didn’t tell us the cause of death. Much time was wasted before taking him to hospital. The doctor also said that his life could have been saved, if he was brought to the hospital ten minutes early,” he said.

Sajeevan’s relative Arjun had also shared the same apprehension with TNM expressing anguish over the police ignoring Sajeevan’s complaint of chest pain.

Read: ‘Police were not willing to take him to hospital,’ allege family of dead Kerala man

Inspector General of Police North Zone T Vikram submitted an inquiry report into the incident. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch summoned Jubair for statement on Sunday, July 25 for recording statement.

“Though there are CCTVs installed inside the police station, I am not sure there were any installed outside the building (inside the compound). We were first beaten up near the parking lot and then pushed into the station, but not inside the lock-up. I am not sure if the torture caused his death, but his life could have been saved if they allowed us to leave early,” Jubair reiterated.

The Supreme Court in December 2020 directed the installation of CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies. The SC directed that states and Union Territories (UTs) should ensure that CCTV cameras installed at each and every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gates, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception as also areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part is left uncovered.

Also read: Families of Kerala custodial murder victims suffer but cops barely pay the price

As many as 1,888 custodial deaths were reported in India over the last 20 years as per the data from the National Crime Records Bureau from 2021-2020. A total of 893 cases were registered against police personnel and 358 personnel were charge-sheeted. According to the data, only 26 policemen were convicted in this period.

A total 70 deaths in custody were reported in the country in 2018. But the judicial inquiries were conducted only in 27 cases or 39%. Kerala was one of six states that was reluctant to order judicial inquiries. The state has ordered judicial probe in cases that created big hue and cry or preferred a CBI inquiry, if there is a public outcry.

Sajeevan died at Vadakara Cooperative Hospital in the wee hours of July 22, Friday. Sajeevan was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of his mother Janu and aunt Narayani.