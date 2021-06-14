Cops bust birthday party outside Hyderabad, book 68 for violating lockdown

The party was being celebrated at a farmhouse in Kadthal, and the man whose birthday it was fled the scene when the police arrived.

Cyberabad police have booked 68 people for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms by attending a birthday party on Sunday, June 13. The farmhouse was located in Kadthal in Telanganaâ€™s Ranga Reddy district. A Special Operations Team (SOT), led by Kadthal Sub Inspector V Sundaraiah, raided the location at 11.30 pm. The police were alerted by a patrolling team who came across the party.

The police seized liquor and the sound system from the farmhouse. As per a statement from the police, the crowd included 47 men and 21 women. A case has been registered against them under the Disaster Management Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to SI V Sundaraiah, the party was hosted by a software professional named Varun Goud, who fled the scene upon seeing the police. He is still absconding. The prime accused in the case are Bharath, the owner of the farmhouse, Zeeshan Ali Khan who is said to have organised the party, and Varun Goud. All the accused have been released after a brief investigation and the registering of the case.

N Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shamshabad said, "Whoever is found violating lockdown rules they will not be spared , criminal cases will be registered against organizers as well as participants, and they will be prosecuted as per law." Telangana is currently under a state-wide lockdown. On June 8, the government announced that the lockdown restrictions would be extended for 10 more days, until June 20. The relaxation hours, which were previously from 6 am to 1 pm, were extended from 6 am to 5 pm, with one additional hour for people to reach their homes. As of June 13, Telangana has 21,137 active COVID-19 cases, with the death toll reaching 3, 484, according to the state COVID-19 bulletin. There were 165 new cases reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits