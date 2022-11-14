Cops book 19 people in Hyderabad ICFAI student assault case, 8 students arrested

The nine management staff booked by the police include the registrar, the director of administration, chief security officer, additional registrar, three associate professors, and two hostel wardens.

news Crime

The Cyberabad police have booked 19 people, including students, college registrar, director of administration and professors of the college, following a complaint of physical assault by a student in Hyderabad. The videos of the incident showing the student of ICFAI Business School in Dontanpally, Hyderabad had gone viral and the victim in his complaint had alleged that he was assaulted for a comment made on Prophet Mohammed.

Police have registered cases against ten students and nine members of college management. While eight students have been arrested, two are absconding. Members of the management were booked for failing to take action despite knowing about the incident. Cases have been registered against them under the provisions of the Telangana State Prohibition of Ragging Act. Though the incident happened on November 1, it was reported to the police on November 11 by the victim.

READ: Hyderabad student alleges assault over comment on prophet, case booked

Speaking to TNM, Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra confirmed the latest development. “Eight of the ten students who were identified as part of the investigation have been arrested and sent to remand. We will soon arrest the other two too. We have also taken legal action against nine from the management side for failing to take action despite a complaint by the student.”

The nine members from the management who have been booked include the registrar, the director administration, the chief security officer, additional registrar, three associate professors, and the wardens of the girls hostel and the boys hostel of the college. Seven among the nine booked were part of the anti-ragging squad in the college.

Following the victim’s complaint, a case was booked under section 307 (Attempt to murder), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 450 (Trespass in order to commit an offence), 506 (Criminal Intimidation), section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

According to the complainant, he was assaulted by the students for having made a comment against Prophet Mohammed in a private conversation with a fellow student on Instagram in October. The complainant alleged that the person who received the message, took a screenshot of the same and uploaded it on social media.

READ: GHMC razes part of restaurant owned by accused in TRS MLAs poaching case