Cop trying to stop illegal sand transportation crushed to death in Karnataka

A police head constable, who was trying to stop illegal transportation of sand, was crushed to death in Narayanapura village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off about illegal transportation of sand, head constable Mysuru Chouhan and constable Pramod Dodmani went to Narayanpura village on bike at 10 pm on Thursday, June 15.

The policemen chased a tractor in which sand was being transported illegally and asked its driver to stop the vehicle, who did not stop and ran over their bike. Mysuru Chouhan was crushed to death while Pramod Dodmani managed to escape with minor injuries. The accused had escaped from the spot after the incident. An FIR was registered in Nelogi police station in Kalaburagi and the investigation is ongoing.

The police have taken one of the accused Siddappa into custody and launched a hunt for another accused Sayibanna.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge said: "I have spoken to the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police and ordered an inquiry."

Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar said: "It is very shocking and we need to take serious action against those behind it. Justice will be served." Preliminary investigation revealed that the sand was illegally mined from river Bhima.

Before the Assembly polls in the state, an audio clip of an individual seeking "protection" of then MLA Priyank Kharge to carry out sand business had gone viral on social media. Priyank Kharge had flatly refused to help him and told him that he doesn't mind losing elections rather than supporting him.

Sand from basins of the Bheema, Kagina, Mullamari, Bennethora and Kamalavathi rivers are mined in Kalaburagi district. The supply is primarily to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh which neighbours Kalaburagi.