Cop and engineer die at ICF Chennai after 15-foot tall gate falls on them

A case has been registered by the ICF police and investigations are underway, reports say.

news Mishap

On Monday, a faulty automatic sliding gate at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai collapsed, resulting in the death of an engineer and a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The deceased were identified as Elakumanan, the RPF constable, and ICF engineer Nakulan. CCTV footage from the premises shows Elakumanan attempting to close the 15-feet tall gate, during which the wheels derailed, causing the gate to fall. Elakumanan along with Nakulan, who was standing nearby, attempted to hold and push the gate back, but unfortunately, the two were crushed under it.

Other security personnel and officials rushed to the spot and managed to lift the gate, but the two had already suffered injuries. The duo was then rushed to the ICF hospital, where Nakulan was declared dead upon arrival. Elakumanan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The ICF police have registered a case and investigation into the matter is underway, according to reports.

The ICF, run by the Indian railways, is the largest coach-making facility in the world and employs over 9,000 people. Last month, amid the rise in COVID-19 cases being reported in Tamil Nadu, the ICF announced that those above 45 years can report to work only if they have been vaccinated. The employees were also instructed to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols like using hand sanitisers, maintaining physical distance and wearing masks.

The ICFâ€™s guidelines also said that employees must not report for work if any of their family members test positive for the coronavirus, and must self-quarantine until the family member tests negative for the virus again. It also announced that the Tamil Nadu government would conduct the funeral of any ICF employee who succumbs to COVID-19, although only close family would be allowed to attend the ceremony in order to curb the spread of the virus.

TW: