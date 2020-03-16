Cookware brand The Indus Valley raises Rs 2.5 cr from The Chennai Angels

The funds will be used to expand The Indus Valley's presence in India’s growing home and kitchen products space.

The Chennai Angels (TCA) on Monday announced an additional investment of Rs 2.5 crore, in a bridge round, in Good Roots Kitchenware Private Limited, a differentiated and successful online healthy kitchen products store – The Indus Valley. The funds will be used to expand their presence in India’s growing home and kitchen products space.

Chandu Nair led the investment round with business leaders in Chennai - CK Ranganathan, V Shankar, Sathish Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan participating in the fund raise.

“We are excited to see the growth in The Indus Valley. We believe that the company has great growth potential. This bridge round reaffirms our conviction of the product, the model and core team,” said Chandu Nair.

The Indus Valley, designs and sells healthy cookware products like Tawa, Kadai and Spatulas. The Chennai based startup sells primarily online on www.theindusvalley.in and on e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. Currently, they are processing 6000+ online orders every month.

“We see this second round of investment from TCA as a token of faith. We have grown 500% over the previous financial year and on track for very aggressive growth next year as well,” said Jagadeesh Kumar of The Indus Valley.

Our vision is to make all kitchens safe for our loved ones, said Ms. Madhumitha Udaykumar of The Indus Valley adding, “With more people in India moving towards healthier lifestyle choices, we are a constant hit among our target group.”

The Chennai Angels (TCA, www.thechennaiangels.com) is one of India’s most active angel investing groups. Founded in the year 2007, it comprises successful entrepreneurs and business leaders with a track record of starting and scaling large enterprises. Additionally, several seed and venture capital firms hold institutional membership in the group. Though it is located in Chennai, TCA’s investing members and portfolio investments are not limited by geography. Unusually for an angel investing group, TCA has a diversified portfolio that goes well beyond a restrictive tech focus, reflecting the diversity of its members’ interests. TCA portfolio companies benefit from the collective expertise of its members.