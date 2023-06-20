Controversial influencer Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania

Both Andrew and his brother Tristan were arrested in December 2022 from their home in Bucharest. In March 2023, a Romanian judge ordered them to be moved to house arrest.

Controversial influencer and boxer Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming a “criminal gang to sexually exploit women” in Romania on Tuesday, June 20. His brother Tristan Tate and two more of their associates have also been charged. According to the BBC, all of them have denied the allegations. Both Andrew and Tristan were arrested in December 2022 from their home in Bucharest. In March this year, a Romanian judge ordered them to be moved to house arrest.

According to The Guardian, Andrew Tate has been charged with raping one of the women, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating violence. The Guardian also reported that the trial against the Tate brothers is not expected to start immediately because, under Romanian law, the case is sent to a preliminary chamber where a judge examines it for 60 days.

Four of the accused persons have been charged with organising a “criminal group” in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the UK and the USA, among other countries, reports said. The Tate brothers allegedly seduced the victims by promising marriage and/or relationships. According to The Guardian, Andrew and Tristan are the highest-profile suspects on trial in Romania for human trafficking.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are former kickboxers who have British and American citizenship. The duo, particularly Andrew Tate, has millions of followers on social media platforms and is known for their misogynistic content, ‘dating’ advice and business tips. In 2022, Andrew Tate was blocked from all social media platforms, but he was reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over as CEO.