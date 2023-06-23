Contractors Association meets CM Siddaramaiah, seek payment of pending bills

Contractors Association president Kempanna pointed out that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) owes approximately Rs 2,000 crore in payments.

news News

A delegation of office bearers of the Karnataka State Contractors Association, led by its president D Kempanna, met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking clearance of outstanding bills. In a meeting held on Friday, June 23, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised a comprehensive crackdown on commission rackets during his government to tackle financial indiscipline.

Kempanna highlighted that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) owes approximately Rs 2,000 crore, while the Urban Development Project has outstanding payments of around Rs 1,500 crore to the contractors. He urged the Chief Minister to address this issue promptly by examining and releasing the withheld amounts.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said they had to face challenges due to financial indiscipline and commission during the previous BJP government. He sought time to resolve some of the issues dogging the issue of releasing payments to contractors.

Kempanna requested the Chief Minister's intervention in ensuring prompt payment of outstanding bills. In response, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that necessary action would be taken to curb the menace of commission in the state without compromising the interests of local contractors.

Siddaramaiah also informed the delegation that a meeting would be convened after the budget session, bringing together Secretaries from the BBMP and the Finance Department. This meeting will serve as a platform to review pertinent matters and devise effective strategies, he added.

One of the first things that the Congress did after coming to power was to freeze all payments for ongoing projects and for completed projects that payments had yet to be completed, across all departments. The issue of paying commissions to officials had been a sore point with the contractors with them raising the issue several times during the previous BJP government. The Congress had also mounted a sustained campaign on corruption by the BJP government by supporting the contractors during the protests.