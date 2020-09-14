A constable from Tiruvallur rides to Chennai to help NEET aspirant attend exams

The NEET aspirant had left her Aadhaar card at home in Tiruvallur and would not have been able to attend the exams but for the constable’s timely help.

A NEET aspirant from Tiruvallur district, who was given a centre in Chennai, forgot to take her Aadhaar card and a constable came to her rescue at the right time before her worst nightmare came true. The constable Mahesh came all the way from Arumbakkam in Thiruvallur district to Purasawalkam in Chennai to hand over the Aadhaar card and also ensured that the aspirant reached back home safely.

Mounika and Priya, NEET aspirants and siblings from Tiruvallur district, were given different examination centres. When Mounika reached her exam centre in Purasawalkam she thought her only battle will be to write the exams well amid the pandemic. But only a few minutes later, she realized that she forgot her Aadhar card at home in Tiruvallur.

The information was immediately passed on to Arambakkam police station and the sub-inspector Chandrasekaran assigned Mahesh to collect and hand over Mounika’s Aadhaar card. The constable wanted to hand over the ID card on time since he was running against the clock.

Upon reaching Mounika’s home, along with her mother, he realized that she was an aspirant who had dreamt of becoming a doctor from an underprivileged background.

To avoid any further delay, he started his ride from Arapakkam without the mother of the aspirant. Mahesh told TNM, “Mounika and Priya are from an underprivileged background which I understood after going to their home. The father of the siblings left them and their mother is working to support her children. “

For Priya, this is the third attempt and for Mounika this is her first attempt. Mahesh was able to reach Purasawalkam on time and he handed over the Aadhaar card to Mounika. The NEET aspirant was able to enter the examination halls 10 minutes before the exam.

Mahesh said, “We are seeing aspirants taking their own lives because of NEET and this is one help I cannot say no to. This examination was more than a dream for Mounika who has to uplift her family and help the society. Mounika prepared well and wanted to attend the exam. If I had not helped her, we would have lost a doctor in the future.”

Mahesh also took the extra effort to drop Mounika back at home. He arranged a vehicle for Mounika to reach back home safely. He recalls Mounika as saying, “The student told me I am one of the unforgettable people in her life. She also performed the exam well.”

Mahesh hopes Mounika will get through NEET and will become a doctor.