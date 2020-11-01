Constable on duty in Hyderabad dies after rifle allegedly misfires

The constable died on the spot when the Self Loading Rifle (SLR) allegedly went off accidentally with the bullet piercing his chin.

A 31-year-old Special Protection Force (SPF) constable, who was on his duty in Hyderabad died on Sunday when his service weapon allegedly misfired, according to the police. The victim is identified as Madhu from Bathula palem of Nalgonda district and is survived by his wife and two children.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, when the constable was deployed on sentry duty at a building housing the currency chest of a public sector bank, Bank of Maharashtra in Ranigunj area of Secunderabad, according to the Mahankali police station. The constable has been posted at the same location for sometime now.

The constable died on the spot when the Self Loading Rifle (SLR) allegedly went off accidentally, with the bullet piercing his chin. Three other police personnel, who were inside the security post of the building, on hearing the gunshot came out and found him dead, the police added.

As per the statement of in-charge of the security post to the PTI, the constable died due to a misfire. However, further investigation is also going on whether the incident was accidental or a suicide. A case was registered under suspicious death.

(With inputs from PTI)

