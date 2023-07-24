Conspiracy being hatched in Singapore to topple Karnataka government, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday, July 24 said that a conspiracy is being hatched in Singapore to topple the state's Congress government. Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated, “Sitting in Singapore, the plan is being made to ensure the fall of the majority government. He is strategising from Singapore as per the inputs I have got. Instead of making plans in Bengaluru, a foreign land is preferred.”

According to sources, Shivakumar made the remarks in reference to former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is currently on a trip to Singapore for a medical check-up. The Deputy CM further said that attempts were being made to see the downfall of this government.

"This is all a strategy and I got to know about it. The plan is made in Singapore as it is suspected that the plan will come out if it is executed in Bengaluru," he added. “I am very well aware of the conspiracy against our government. I also know about what is going on."