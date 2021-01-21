Consider farmers while implementing anti-cattle slaughter ordinance: Karnataka HC

The High Court observed that coercive action should not be taken for a violation of section 5 of the ordinance which states no one can transport cattle for slaughter.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that the Karnataka government has to consider what happens to common farmers when implementing the new ant-cattle slaughter ordinance in the state. The High Court observed that coercive action should not be taken for a violation of section 5 of the ordinance. This section states that no person shall transport or offer for transport or cause to be transported by whatever means any cattle from any place within the state to any other place within the state for slaughter.

The state government on January 5 promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance that provides for punishment on killing of nearly all cattle (except buffalos over the age of 13) and offers protection to those "acting in good faith" to save them. This came into effect on January 18.

The court observed that the government must ensure that no coercive action is taken against farmers who transport animals for animal husbandry, agriculture, and other bona fide purposes until rules are framed under the provisions of the Ordinance. It also asked the state government to consider what happens to the common farmer.

The Karnataka government claimed that the High Court's observations were a seal of approval to implement the ordinance. "The development in the High Court today clears hurdles for the government to effectively implement the cow slaughter ordinance," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

A High Court Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Mohammed Arif Jameel and others, who said that a ban on sale of cows will lead to an economic burden on farmers and the protection offered to those acting in 'good faith' will also strengthen cow vigilantes.

Under the ordinance, slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment of up to three to seven years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, and subsequent offences will attract imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi appeared for the state before the High Court. "The state contended by filing preliminary statement of objections that the cattle population over the past eight years has substantially reduced from 95.16 lakh in 2012 census (19th livestock census) to 84.69 lakh in 2019 (20th livestock census), and that as per the 2019 census 2.38 lakh cattle are being slaughtered every year and on an average it works out to 652 per day," the Karnataka governmentâ€™s counsel informed the court.

The state also submitted that there are 4,212 veterinary institutions headed by veterinary officers and inspectors who are available on call and that there are 176 mobile clinics.