Congress won’t need resorts to retain MLAs, will form govt: DK Shivakumar to TNM

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar spoke exclusively to TNM on resort politics, why the Congress did not publish the caste census, and more.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar said there will be no resort politics after the Assembly election results are declared, as the party has selected loyal candidates. In an exclusive interview with TNM, DK Shivakumar said, “Not a single MLA will move out of our camp.” He alleged that Congress MLAs who had defected to the BJP in 2019, thereby helping pull down the JD(S)-Congress government, wanted to return, but were being threatened to stay back. “We also said that at any point in time, we will not take them back,” he said.

When asked about the ideology of leaders like Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, who recently switched to the Congress from the BJP, Shivakumar said the two leaders could have belonged to the BJP, RSS, or the Sangh Parivar, but they quit BJP because they were frustrated with the ruling party's style of functioning. “They have good experience and if they have taken a call, it means they know that something is wrong in the BJP,” he said. Hitting out at the BJP, he said that their promises of a ‘double engine sarkar’ with a government at the Union and at the state have failed, which is why senior leaders and cadres are leaving the party for the Congress.

If Congress returns to power, Shivakumar said that they would publish the 2015 caste census that was undertaken by the Siddaramaiah government. When asked why the party did not make the census public when it was in power, the KPCC chief said that the report had not been submitted. The Congress’ promise to publish the report of the 2015 caste census conducted by the Siddaramaiah government comes on the back of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding that the Union government make public the caste census conducted in 2011.

Expressing confidence that the Congress would form the government on its own without support from the JD(S), he said, “Our numbers will be good. We will touch 140 seats.” When asked whether he was under pressure to leave the Congress party given the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate, Shivakumar said, “I am loyal to the Gandhi family and the Congress party.”

Watch the full interview: