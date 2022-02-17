Congress slams govt’s move to celebrate KCR’s birthday in minority residential schools

The principals of the 204 schools and 12 junior colleges under TMREIS were told they were allowed to spend up to Rs 10,000 to organise programs for KCR’s birthday celebrations

The Telangana Congress has slammed the TRS government’s directions to schools of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while asking them to spend school funds towards the celebrations. Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir strongly condemned the misuse of public money to celebrate KCR’s birthday on February 17. A few people on social media also condemned the directions, which allowed principals to spend upto Rs 10,000 from the school’s funds for the celebrations including organising a special lunch. TMREIS runs 204 residential schools and 12 residential junior colleges.

According to the order issued by the TMREIS Secretary B Shafiullah to principals of schools and junior colleges on February 16, the principals were asked to celebrate KCR’s birthday with various programs which discuss KCR’s political leadership, a “special lunch with special sweet” for parents, guests, students and staff members, games for staff and students with prize distribution and awards for students who performed well in the current academic year.

The principals were asked to conduct a program involving parents, students, teachers, local officials/MLAs, with the following agenda items to be discussed — the role of CM KCR in the formation of Telangana state, establishment of Minorities Residential Schools in Telangana by KCR, programs initiated by KCR like Mission Bhaghiratha, Palle Pragathi, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and other welfare schemes, as well as the achievements of TMREIS.

Principals were also asked to take up activities like skits or dramas by students, planting trees, a special lunch, games and prize distribution. They were, however, told not to perform palabhishekam (showering with milk) or garlanding of KCR’s portrait.

Condemning the move, Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir in a media statement said the TRS government was an open misuse of public money. "Why are taxpayers' money being used to celebrate the birthday of KCR?" he asked, accusing the Chief Minister of misusing the government schools like TMREIS and other institutions to “spread TRS propaganda,” he said.

"Children belonging to poor and middle-class study in the TMERIS and other social welfare schools. Instead of imparting them proper education, the KCR government is misusing them as a platform to spread falsehood and lies," he said. Shabbir also said that while other political leaders celebrate their birthday using their own money, or with their followers bearing the expenses, “KCR was treating Telangana as his personal 'jagir' (fiefdom) and misusing the state's exchequer to celebrate his own birthday."

He further said that crores of public money has been spent by the TRS government to publish advertisements and carry out other activities on KCR's birthday. "The Congress party will collect data from available resources and explore legal means to recover this money from the TRS party, which is among the richest regional parties in the country," he said.

A few users on social media also condemned the directions from TMREIS.

There are no smart phones for children, no #KG2PG for students but tax payers money given to state Minority schools to celebrate #KCR birthday!? An order given by an IFS officer on whose behest!? @TSEduDept @asadowaisi @CentralIfs #Telangana — Adithya M Reddy (@AdithyaMarri) February 17, 2022