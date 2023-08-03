Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar new leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

With over four decades in public life, Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar is a prominent OBC leader who hails from the Chandrapur-Gadchiroli districts of eastern Maharashtra, which has a lot of Maoist activity.

news News

Senior Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar will be the new Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, it was officially announced here on Thursday, August 3, a day before the monsoon session ends on Friday. The name of Wadettiwar, 60, was announced by Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday afternoon and was welcomed by thumping of desks and a hail of congratulations from MLAs of all political parties.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar warmly greeted and congratulated Wadettiwar and then escorted him to the chair of the LOP before the Opposition benches.

With over four decades in public life, Wadettiwar is a prominent OBC leader who hails from the Maoist-affected Chandrapur-Gadchiroli districts in the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra. Earlier, he had served as a minister under different chief ministers handling a variety of portfolios and departments.

Wadettiwar was elected Leader of Opposition by the Maharashtra Congress earlier this week and his name was declared on Thursday, just a day before the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature ends on Friday.