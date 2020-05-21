Congress pays rail fare for 300 Kerala students stranded in Delhi to return home

The Delhi Congress also arranged food packets and water for the students.

news Lockdown

In a humanitarian move, the Delhi Congress on Wednesday arranged for the rail fare of 300 students from Kerala, who were stranded in the national capital.

Delhi Congress President, Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that at the direction of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, the party arranged the journey of over 300 students, who were stranded in the national capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

He said the students were sent to Kerala in Shramik Special train. The Delhi Congress will bear the train fare of these students, besides providing them food packets and water, he added.

Anil Kumar said that the Delhi Congress, on the advice of AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, had last week set up a help desk and appointed K N Jayaraj and K P Vinod Kumar to coordinate with these students to facilitate their return to Kerala.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) office-bearers also pitched in to help the Kerala students. The NSUI is the youth wing of the Congress party.

Anil Kumar said that these Kerala students were studying in various universities and colleges of Delhi and the lockdown had forced them to vacate their hostel rooms and they were left with nowhere to stay and no money for personal expenses.

"However, at the direction of Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Congress stepped in to make their travel arrangements to Kerala," the Congress leader said.

He said that the Delhi Congress has been facilitating travel of migrant workers to their home states as well as providing them wholesome meals, while alleging that the Kejriwal government in Delhi and the Modi government at the Centre did nothing for these people.

He also said that Congress Ki Rasoi, which has been serving nutritious meals to the poor across Delhi ever since the lockdown, will be dedicated to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his martyrdom day on Thursday.