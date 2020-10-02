Congress not a party worthy of alliance: Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

news Politics

aking a swipe at Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah's recent remarks, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that Congress is not a party worthy of an alliance as it has scant respect for coalition dharma.

This statement by HDK comes with the state going to bye-polls in two seats on November 3 with Siddaramaiah clearing the air about the possibility of a Congress-JD(S) coalition. The HDK-ruled coalition government was dislodged from power within 13-months at the helm. The statement from HDK comes in the wake of Siddaramaiah on Wednesday openly opposing the idea of joining hands with the JD(S) again for the November 3 polls.

Incidentally, both the seats are known to be Vokkaliga belts which is the core voter base of the JD(S). In fact in Sira, the bye-poll is being held as a result of the death of sitting JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana who passed away on August 4 at the age of 69 after prolonged illness.

Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy said that those who had come to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's house to form an alliance in 2018 should not talk about joining hands during elections.

"At least as far as I remember, JD(S) has not gone to anybody's house with its palms open asking for an alliance prior to elections or otherwise. It is always others who have come to our house asking for our help and I proudly assert that we did help them within our limits," he said without naming Siddaramaiah, who had been a vocal opponent of Congress having an alliance with the JD(S) since the beginning.

Kumaraswamy had been cut-up with Siddaramaiah ever since the coalition government headed by him lost majority on the floor of the House last year, with as many as 17 legislators from both parties deciding to resign and cross over to the BJP.

Of these 17 legislators, belonging both to the JD(S) and the Congress, more than dozen were reportedly close aides of Siddaramaiah.