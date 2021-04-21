Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tests positive for coronavirus

The MP, his mother and his sister, all of whom had vaccine shots, tested positive on Wednesday.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, tested positive for the coronavirus. The MP tweeted about his test confirmation on Wednesday evening.

"After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

He also added that his sister had taken two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California and both he and his mother had their second shot of Covishield on April 18. "So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the #Covid virus," Shashi Tharoor wrote in another tweet.

Shashi Tharoor earlier shared tweets by John Burn-Murdoch on the COVID-19 crisis in the country including under-reporting of deaths and the overwhelming of hospitals after the second wave, calling it worrying.

A day earlier Congress MP and former national president of the party Rahul Gandhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Rahul Gandhi said on a Twitter post that he had experienced mild symptoms and tested positive, asking everyone who was in contact with him in recent days to stay safe. He had also recently announced that he would be suspending his campaign rallies in poll-bound West Bengal in light of the increasing number of cases in the state.

Two other senior Congress leaders also tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. One of them is former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has since been admitted to the AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Another Congress leader Anand Sharma also got COVID-19 and was shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.