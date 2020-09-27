Congress MP Benny Behanan quits as Kerala UDF convenor

Benny Behanan resigned stating that media reports cited "baseless allegations" that he was not abiding by the alleged UDF leadership's decisions.

Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Benny Behanan resigned from the post of UDF Convenor on Sunday. In a press meet held in Kochi, Benny Behanan said he is quitting from the position as reports pertaining to his post had been surfacing.

Reportedly, some recent media reports had surfaced stating that Benny Behanan has a difference of opinion with senior leaders like former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy over the post of UDF Convenor. Announcing his resignation, Benny Behanan said that he is resigning based on “baseless allegations”.

Benny Behanan was appointed the Convenor of the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) in 2018. According to reports, after he was elected as the Member of Parliament, there had been many differences within the party on him continuing in the post of UDF Convenor.

“Media reports have surfaced that I am standing against the decision of leadership. But I have not even stood as a hurdle in any of the decisions of KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) or the UDF. If one looks at my political history, they can understand..Everyday I’m posed with questions from the media, colleagues and friends, about the baseless allegations. All questions will now end with this (resignation),” he told the media adding that he is hurt by the allegations.

On questions of whether there are issues within the party, he denied it stating that there is no problem within the UDF and that the decision is personal.

On Sunday, Behanan also wrote to UDF Chairman and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala about his resignation. The letter also does not cite any reasons for quitting from the post.

“I was bestowed with the position of UDF Convenor by the High Command. No one has asked for my resignation, I am quitting due to personal reasons,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, reports state that the KPCC leadership had earlier approached the Congress High Command citing differences with Benny Behanan continuing to hold the post. Reportedly, former KPCC president MM Hassan is being considered for the post.

