Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima who protested against hijab ban wins

Kaneez Fatima who protested against the hijab ban in 2022 emerged victorious from the Gulbarga North constituency.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Congressâ€™s Kaneez Fatima defeated BJPâ€™s Chandrakant B Patil to win the Karnataka Assembly elections from the Gulbarga North constituency. Kaneez is the lone Muslim woman in the Karnataka Assembly and her win comes a year after she led the protest against the BJPâ€™s decision to enforce a ban on students wearing hijab in classrooms. She was one of the few Congress leaders to protest against the hijab ban.

The Congress candidate defeated her BJP rival by a margin of 2,712 votes. In the Muslim-dominated constituency of Gulbarga North, Kaneez Fatima had emerged victorious in the 2018 state elections, defeating Chandrakant B Patil by a 43.29 % vote share and a margin of 5,940 votes.

Kaneez was one of eight Muslim candidates picked by the Congress to contest the Assembly elections. In February last year, Fatima had gathered outside the District Collectorâ€™s office in Kalaburagi to stage a protest against the Karnataka governmentâ€™s decision to restrict the wearing of hijab in classrooms in the state. The state Education Department had ordered that all schools under it had to adhere to the dress code â€“ that clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public order will be banned.

However, Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima revolted against the ban claiming the girls were being oppressed and being denied their right to education. Claiming the BJP was trying to rake up communal tensions, she led a group of students that protested against the hijab ban.

She had challenged the state government to stop her from wearing a hijab to the Assembly.

Earlier in December 2019, Fatima had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) alongside Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge in Kalaburagi town.