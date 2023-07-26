Congress-led Opposition to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha

The Opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur in Parliament and also a statement by the Prime Minister in the House.

news Manipur Violence

The Congress-led opposition coalition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will bring a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, July 26. Sources aware of the development said that after a day-long discussion among the opposition parties, it was decided that the motion will be brought on Wednesday in the lower house. NDTV reported that the motion has been drafted and will be filed on Wednesday.

The Congress has also issued a whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the house from the commencement till its adjournment as “very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha tomorrow, i.e. July 26.” It was issued by the party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha, Kodikunnil Suresh.

The decision to bring a no-confidence motion was taken by the opposition amid continuing logjam in Parliament over the Manipur issue. Sources informed that the decision was apparently taken during the meeting of the coalition leaders held in the chamber of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament, in the morning. Kharge is the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha.

During the discussion, it was reportedly felt that the government was unlikely to heed the Opposition’s demand of seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the Manipur issue in Lok Sabha and may now push for the passage of Bills amid protests in the lower house and that this step was needed to put pressure on the government.

Ever since the monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20, there has been a continuous logjam in both Houses of Parliament as the opposition has been seeking a response from the prime minister inside Parliament on the situation prevailing in Manipur. Modi had condemned the violence in Manipur during his customary statement to the media on the opening day of the monsoon session outside Parliament.

However, he had clubbed certain incidents of crimes against women in opposition-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh along with those of Manipur. The Prime Minister had urged Chief Ministers of all states to make efforts to curb such incidents in their states.