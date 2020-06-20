Congress leader Ramachandra Reddy killed allegedly over property dispute in Hyderabad

Pratap Reddy, a relative of the victim, has been accused of kidnapping and murder, police say.

news Crime

Congress leader and real estate businessman Ramachandra Reddy of Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district was found dead on Friday in Hyderabad. He was stabbed to death allegedly over a property dispute and his body was found in his car in Shadnagar.

The son of the 60-year-old leader on Friday had filed a complaint with the Shadnagar police accusing a relative, Pratap Reddy, of kidnapping his father.

Ramachandra had gone to Shadnagar from Jadcherla in a car along with his driver. The duo reportedly reached Shadnagar at around 11 am to speak with Pratap Reddy over a two-acre piece of land under dispute. The Shadnagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N Prakash Reddy speaking to Times of India said that the two parties met past 11 am and their meeting lasted for an hour.

However, two men, allegedly Pratap Reddy and another man, followed Ramachandraâ€™s car on a two-wheeler and stopped them near Delhi World School. The Hans India reported that two knife-wielding men on the bike forced the car stop and took control of the vehicle, leaving Ramachandraâ€™s car driver behind.

The driver of the car soon informed Ramachandraâ€™s son about the incident. The son then approached the Shadnagar police with a kidnapping complaint, naming Pratap Reddy as the main accused.

Around 7 pm, Pratap reached out to the Shadnagar police, allegedly informing them about the murder and location of the car in which Ramachandra was abducted, according to police.

Police found Ramachandra dead with stab wounds in his chest.

Pratap and his driver reportedly fled to a real estate venture near Penjerla village in Kotur mandal, leaving the body in the car. Police have launched a manhunt for the two accused.

Ramachandra Reddy, also known as â€˜Petrol bunk Ramachandra Reddyâ€™ in Jadcherla, is a popular figure in Mahabubnagar. He had contested in 2019 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections in Bhootpur mandal in Mahabubnagar. He is also the adopted son of former Uttar Pradesh Governor Late B Satya Narayana Reddy.