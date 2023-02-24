Congress leader Pawan Kheraâ€™s arrest: Here is what happened

High drama ensued at the Delhi airport after Pawan Khera was deboarded from a plane to Raipur, and later arrested in connection with his earlier remarks against PM Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested on Thursday, February 23, by Assam Police in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A day of high drama began with him being deplaned from a flight to Raipur and his party leaders protesting on the tarmac. Pawan was in the headlines this week for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Narendra â€˜Gautamdasâ€™ Modi, referring to the Adani Group row.

Pawan moved the Supreme Court to seek relief in multiple First Information Reports (FIR) against him in Assam as well as in the Uttar Pradesh cities of Varanasi and Lucknow. Pawan was released on interim bail till February 28 by a Delhi court later in the evening on the directions of the Supreme Court.

What did Pawan Khera do?

Pawan had referred to the prime minister as "Narendra Gautamdas Modi" while criticising the government over the row involving the business conglomerate headed by Gautam Adani. PM Modi's full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name Damodardas standing for his father's name, a common practice in many parts of the country. Pawanâ€™s statement led to strong condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with its leaders accusing him of making fun of the Prime Minister and his late father.

Based on a complaint filed by Samuel Changsan, a case was registered against Khera at the Haflong police station in Assam under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national interest), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

What happened in court

Assam Police said in court that Khera had used "derogatory remarks" against a democratically elected prime minister. His counsel argued that he had apologised for his remarks on the prime minister and the charges against him do not require arrest.

After dictating the order granting interim bail, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, apparently displeased with the Congress leader's remarks, told senior advocate AM Singhvi, who was representing Khera, "We have protected you (Khera) but there has to be some level of discourse."

"He (Khera) has made statements in a press conference. He has made certain statements which I cannot say in the court but I personally would not have made," Singhvi, who is also Pawan's party colleague, said in the apex court.

BJPâ€™s reaction

Khera had been the subject of BJPâ€™s ire ever since his remark. "The kind of language the Congress spokesperson has used (referring to the PM) and the sort of reaction it has drawn from people from across the country, you will see Rahul Gandhi that the Congress will not be visible even through telescope after the Lok Sabha polls in 2024," Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Nagaland.

BJP leaders in Delhi also took out a protest march in the city on the matter. "Khera's use of indecent language to malign the fame of the prime minister is a well-planned conspiracy because the Congress is scared of Modi," BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said.

Congress leadersâ€™ reactions

In Raipur, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh thanked the Supreme Court for granting the relief to Khera. â€œDespite all the efforts of the PM Modi government the judiciary still remains a beacon for our democracy. Tiger Zinda Hai, Supreme Court Zinda Hai" (meaning â€˜tiger is still alive, Supreme Court is still aliveâ€™)."

Khera, who was deplaned while he was on his way to the Chhattisgarh capital to attend the party's plenary session, told reporters outside the Dwarka court in the evening that the law had come to his rescue and he was grateful the apex court had upheld his liberties. "I was asked to deplane as if I was a terrorist. This is not the only example of people's rights being curtailed. They arrested me illegally without serving me any notice," the Congress leader said. Khera, however, could not board the last flight from Delhi to Raipur at 6:30 pm as completion of formalities for his bail took time. He is expected to arrive at the Chhattisgarh capital on Friday morning.

The action against the Congress' media department head at Delhi airport's terminal one led to extraordinary scenes of protest at the tarmac by Congress leaders, who did not allow Khera to be taken away without an arrest warrant. As drama escalated and Khera was deboarded, Indigo staff initially told Congress leaders there was confusion over his bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him. Several Congress leaders, including senior leader Randeep Surjewala, squatted on the tarmac and raised slogans against the government.

What happened in the flight?

The New Delhi-Raipur flight was delayed and IndiGo staff said the passengers will be put on another flight to Raipur. IndiGo said it was following the advice of concerned authorities.

The majority of the passengers had boarded when drama ensued as Khera was asked to deplane. The passengers were taken back to the plane in buses later in the afternoon and headed to Raipur only around 4 pm, almost four hours after the scheduled time of 11.45 am.