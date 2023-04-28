Congress leader Parameshwara hit by stone during campaigning

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was injured after being hit with a stone during campaigning on Friday, April 28. The former Deputy CM, who is contesting from the Koratagere Assembly constituency in Tumakuru district, was campaigning in Byrenahalli village when he was hit by a stone resulting in a deep gash on his head. It is unclear if it was an accident or a deliberate act by miscreants. Parameshwara, who sustained injuries on his head was administered first-aid at the nearest primary health centre.

Reports suggested that Parameshwara resumed his campaigning in a nearby area after receiving first-aid but later had to be taken to Siddaganga hospital in Tumakuru when his wound started bleeding again.

Visuals of the incident showed Parameshwara surrounded by supporters while a lot of flower petals were poured on him and a huge flower garland was being brought near him by a crane. As he is lifted on the shoulders of his supporters, he is struck by a stone. An aide of Parameshwara said that it was unclear whether it was intentional or accidental as they could not make out anything due to the huge crowd. While the area witnessed some tension after the incident, there was no unrest in the crowd during the incident.

Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu tweeted saying it was a conspiracy as stones were pelted when Parameshwara was filing his nomination papers and a woman constable was hurt. Calling it a deliberate act, he asked for protection to be provided to Parameshwara by the Election Commission.