Congress leader from Kerala arrested at Coimbatore airport with old gun, bullets

The Congress leader KSBA Thangal from Palakkad, was on his way to Bengaluru and then to Amritsar.

A Congress leader from Palakkad was reportedly arrested at Coimbatore airport after a gun and bullets were found in his possession. Palakkad District Congress Committee (DCC) vice president KSBA Thangal was arrested on Tuesday, January 4, morning after the officials discovered a gun and seven bullets in his possession. He arrived at the airport to travel to Bengaluru and then to Amritsar. KSBA Thangal, who is also the former chairman of Pattambi Municipality, is being questioned by the police.

The Central Industrial Security Force personnel took him into custody after a revolver with seven live rounds was found in his possession. He has been remanded to Peelamedu police for further investigation. The 0.22 mm revolver is old and visuals show that it is not in a usable condition.

The gun and seven bullets were found when the airport staff employees scanned his bag. They then alerted the CISF personnel. Although Thangal stated that it is an unused old gun, he was taken into custody by the security personnel after he failed to produce valid documents relating to its license.

Thangal reportedly told the police that he had been functioning as a secretary of MES International School at Pattambi for over 15 years.

Coimbatore East Assistant Commissioner Arun is heading the investigation into the case. Meanwhile, some members from the BJP gathered at the police station and demanded that a case be booked under the Goondas Act against the Congress leader.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.